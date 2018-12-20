Donnerstag, 20. Dezember 2018

Fairplay 126 - Januar bis März 2019

Essen 2018, Kommentare und Berichte
  • À la carte 2018
  • Scoutkommentar
  • Fairplay Scoutnoten
  • First Food
  • Auflösung Krimsu Gewinnspiel
  • Goodbye Queensdale
Kritiken
  • Tomatomato
  • Meeple Circus
  • Tudor
  • Carpe Diem
  • City of Rome
  • Vengeance
  • Flucht
  • Skylands
  • Feiner Sand
  • Catan – der Aufstieg der Inka
  • Tribes
  • Discover
  • Ex Libris
  • 13 Indizien

Rubriken
  • Editorial
  • Inhaltsverzeichnis
  • Rückblick Fairplay 47
  • Herzensspiele: K2
  • Kinderportion: Escaperoom, Funkelschatz, Wunschmaschine 2.0
  • Dr. Reiner Isseswar antwortet
  • Nachschlag: Star Realms - Colony Wars, Zug um Zug - New York
  • à la carte: Karate Tomate, Blöde Kuh, Frantic, Gorus Maximus, Bandido, Forest
  • Preisrätsel: Schiebung
  • Wir spielen gern ...
  • Bestenliste
  • Noten

